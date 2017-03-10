SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS APPROVE $4.55 BILLION STATE BUDGET

The South Dakota Legislature has approved a roughly $4.55 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The House voted 63-4 to pass the budget Friday as the main part of this year’s legislative session came to an end.

The Senate earlier voted 33-2 for the measure.

The Legislature has been dealing with lower-than-anticipated state tax collections.

Lawmakers last month settled on state revenue targets significantly lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard included in his December budget address.

The budget for the next fiscal year includes roughly $1.59 billion in general state spending, nearly $30 million below the governor’s December budget plan.