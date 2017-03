REFEREES EARN THEIR STRIPES TO WORK NAIA WOMEN’S TOURNEY

YOU HAVE TO BE A PRETTY GOOD REFEREE TO BE SELECTED TO WORK A NATIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.

RON HOOVER IS IN HIS TENTH YEAR OF OVERSEEING THE OFFICIALS WORKING THE WOMEN’S NAIA TOURNAMENT GAMES HERE IN SIOUX CITY:

HOOVER LOOKED AT TAPES AND RESUMES OF MANY REFEREES BEFORE PICKING THE CREW TO WORK HERE.

HE THEN HAS TO DEVELOP THEM INTO CREWS THAT WILL WORK WELL TOGETHER IN THE TOURNAMENT GAMES:

HE ALSO HAS TO LOOK AT WHICH TEAMS ARE PLAYING AND FROM WHAT CONFERENCE:

HOOVER SAYS HE’S CONFIDENT ANY OF THE 12 OFFICIALS HE CHOSE TO WORK THE TOURNAMENT WOULD DO AN EXCELLENT JOB IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.