SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ADVISING LOCAL DRIVERS TO BE WATCHFUL WHEN YOU STOP TO FUEL UP YOUR VEHICLE.

POLICE SAY A GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN IN THE AREA AGAIN WITH GAS PUMP SKIMMERS TO TRY TO STEAL CREDIT AND DEBIT CARD INFORMATION.

THE DEVICES OFTEN CAN’T BE SEEN OUTSIDE OF THE PUMP, BUT ANYONE SEEING SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY AROUND GAS PUMPS SHOULD REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY.

GAS STATION EMPLOYEES ARE ALSO BEING ASKED TO REGULARLY CHECK THEIR PUMPS TO MAKE SURE THEY HAVE NOT BEEN TAMPERED WITH.