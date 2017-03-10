COURTYARD MARRIOTT HOTEL PART OF CONVENTION CENTER UPGRADE PLAN

City officials hope a new hotel will help bring more business to the Sioux City Convention Center.

Economic development director Marty Dougherty announced the five story 151 room hotel will be constructed in the current parking lot of the convention center.

He says Kinseth Hospitality, based in North Liberty, Iowa, will build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel connected to the Convention Center:

The hotel will be financed, constructed and operated by Kinseth, which has secured the Marriott Courtyard brand and required financing.

Dougherty says the convention Center will also undergo renovations and an addition will be constructed to connect it to the new hotel:

Additional restrooms and a parking ramp at 5th and Virginia are also planned.

The Convention Center hotel is proposed as part of the Sioux City Reinvestment District.

The Iowa Reinvestment District Program allows designated cities to create zones where future hotel/motel and sales tax revenue can be used to help fund new development in that area.

Approval of the Kinseth proposal at Monday’s City Council meeting will begin the required 30-day notice period to sell property in an urban renewal area.

It will also set a date for final Council consideration of the sale of property on April 17, 2017.