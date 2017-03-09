IOWA HOUSE APPROVES VOTER I.D. MEASURE

The Iowa House has approved a voter identification bill 59-41.

Republican Ken Rizer of Cedar Rapids says the new voter I.D. requirements will make the vote more secure:

Before voting Thursday to approve the voter ID bill, Republicans forced an end to debate that had lasted until nearly midnight Wednesday.

Democrats repeatedly argued the bill would suppress voter turnout among minorities, the elderly and the disabled.

Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, says he rejects the suggestion the bill will disenfranchise anyone.

Republicans say the measure will require identification be sent to voters who don’t have an Iowa driver’s license or state ID.

County auditors have expressed concern that the measure is underfunded and will burden local governments.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where there is also support among majority Republicans.