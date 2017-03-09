CORPS SAYS SPRING FLOODS UNLIKELY ALONG MISSOURI RIVER

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers predicts run-off into the Missouri River system will be above-normal this spring, but the region is -not- expected to be hit with any flooding.

Hydraulic Engineer Nicole Shorney says snow pack is very low in the upper basin due to several warm snaps and the relatively mild winter.

Shorney says February run-off was more than double its average due to Plains snow melt from much warmer-than-normal temperatures.

She says they expect slightly above-normal run-off into late spring.

Corps officials say all of the water in the flood storage of the reservoirs has been sent downstream.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam will increase later this month to support downstream navigation.