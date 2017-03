A two-time Olympic swimmer will be in Sioux city this weekend to take part in a clinic at North High School.

Gretchen Baller of the Sioux City Mariners Swim Club says Chloe Sutton will be the featured clinician at the Fitter and Faster swim clinic Saturday:

Baller says there will be two sessions for the swimmers:

The Sioux City Mariners have been an anchor in the Siouxland swim community for 90 years.