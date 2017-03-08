IOWA POULTRY FARMS WARY OF SOUTHERN BIRD FLU OUTBREAK

Iowa poultry producers are on-guard as more than 73-thousand chickens were destroyed since a weekend outbreak of deadly avian influenza at a Tennessee farm.

Thirty other nearby Tennessee farms are quarantined.

Kevin Stiles, executive director of the Iowa Poultry and Egg Association, says the Tennessee outbreak is a worry here, as Iowa dealt with a major outbreak in 2015.

Another bird flu outbreak is reported in a Wisconsin turkey farm but it is -not- the highly-pathogenic variety.

Stiles says Iowa’s producers tightened bio-security following the epidemic here two years ago and are just now recovering lost ground.

Tennessee officials will only say the affected farm is in the state’s Lincoln County, west of Chattanooga.

The 2015 bird flu outbreak resulted in the destruction of more than 31-million birds and an economic loss to Iowa of $1.2 billion dollars.

