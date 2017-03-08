FILM FESTIVAL TO RESUME IN APRIL

FILM FESTIVAL TO RESUME IN APRIL

By Woody Gottburg -
1
SHARE

The 13th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival, most of which was postponed by a blizzard last month, will resume April 1st and 2nd.

The Festival Board announced  the remaining events will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Sioux City.

The Festival re-opens Saturday, April 1st with Short Shorts, films that are about five minutes long from all over the world.

Horror and science fiction movies will be shown that evening at 7pm.

All tickets and passes from the earlier Festival will be honored.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR