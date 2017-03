ANOTHER NORTHSIDE SINKHOLE CAUSES CONCERNS

THERE’S ANOTHER SINKHOLE THAT’S OPENED UP ON THE NORTHSIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

THIS ONE IS IN SUTHERLAND PARK NEAR 37TH AND JENNINGS.

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR MARK SIMMS SAYS THE SINKHOLE HAS BEEN GROWING FOR SOME TIME NEAR SOME UNDERGROUND DRINKING WATER TANKS THAT SERVE THE UPPER NORTHSIDE:

SIMMS SAYS THE CITY HAS J-E-O CONSULTING, AN ENGINEERING FIRM, STUDYING THE SINKHOLE TO DETERMINE A COURSE OF ACTION:

SIMMS SAYS THE CITY WANTS TO GET THE PROBLEM RESOLVED THIS SPRING BEFORE IT WORSENS AND POTENTIALLY AFFECTS THE WATER TANKS:

MEANWHILE THE SITE OF ANOTHER NORTHSIDE SINKHOLE, THE INTERSECTION OF 30TH AND PIERCE, REMAINS CLOSED:

SIMMS SAYS THE CITY HAS TALKED WITH TWO ENGINEERING FIRMS ABOUT THAT SINKHOLE AND HOPES TO HIRE ONE OF THEM SOON TO DESIGN A PERMANENT SOLUTION.