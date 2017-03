ALORICA TO CLOSE NORTH SIOUX FACILITY IN LATE MAY

JUST FIVE DAYS AFTER CELEBRATING EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY, WORKERS AT THE NORTH SIOUX CITY ALORICA CENTER RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM THE COMPANY WEDNESDAY TELLING THEM THAT THEY WILL SOON BE LOSING THEIR JOBS.

THE STATEMENT SAYS ALORICA IS CONSOLIDATING THEIR BUSINESS AND NOT RENEWING THE LEASE OF THE BUILDING LOCATED AT THE FORMER GATEWAY COMPUTERS COMPLEX.

THE NORTH SIOUX CENTER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY MAY 28TH.

THE COMPANY CELEBRATED ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF OPERATIONS THERE LAST OCTOBER.

EMPLOYEES WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO TRANSFER TO OTHER U.S. BASED ALORICA FACILITIES