SOUTH SIOUX FIRE DEPT. RECEIVES IOWA LICENSES

South Sioux City’s Fire Department has been granted licenses to operate out of the State of Iowa.

It’s a first for the department.

Fire Chief Clinton Merithew says the department saw a need for the service when multiple patients questioned why they had to be taken back home by another ambulance service when South Sioux City has an ambulance and staff.

This means South Sioux City can now provide ambulance services in Sioux City and transport any patient coming from area Iowa Hospitals back to South Sioux.

They are able to bring any patient to their home or nursing home facility of their choice.