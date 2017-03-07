SIOUX CITY DIOCESE & SPECIAL OLYMPICS PARTNER WITH NAIA TEAMS

One of the early highlights of the annual NAIA women’s basketball tournament is the Special Olympics clinic the teams and the Sioux City Catholic Diocese conduct each year.

Around 180 Special Olympians athletes from Siouxland came together Tuesday morning to learn from some of the top Division II women’s basketball players in the country.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Sioux City Diocese says both groups share their god given talents to mutually benefit in the clinic:

Bishop Nickless led the NAIA players and Special Olympians in prayer to start the event.

Nickless, says the clinic is a blessing in many ways:

This was the 16th year the Diocese has sponsored the clinic.