I-R-G-C RENEWS HARD ROCK CASINO LICENSE

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION APPROVED THE RENEWAL OF SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO LICENSE AT THEIR MONTHLY MEETING TUESDAY.

TODD MOYER, GENERAL MANAGER OF THE CASINO, TOLD THE I-R-G-C ABOUT WHAT THE HARD ROCK’S FINANCIAL IMPACT HAS BEEN IN THE COMMUNITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CASINO.mp3

OC……..COUNTY CONTRIBUTIONS. ;19

MOYER TOLD THE COMMISSION THAT THE HARD ROCK BUYS FROM IOWA VENDORS WHENEVER POSSIBLE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CASINO2.mp3

OC………QUALIFYING PURCHASES. ;09

THE HARD ROCK HAS HOSTED 470 SHOWS SINCE OPENING AND SOLD 220-THOUSAND TICKETS FOR THOSE EVENTS.

MOYER SAYS THE CASINO IS ALSO PROUD OF ITS HOTEL AND RESTAURANTS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CASINO3.mp3

OC……HARD ROCK HOTEL. ;07

THE COMMISSION VOTE TO RENEW THE LICENSE WAS UNANIMOUS.