NAIA TEAMS HELPED THROUGH CITY WATER ISSUES

MANY OF THE 32 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS WHO HAVE COME TO TOWN FOR THE NAIA TOURNAMENT WERE INFORMED OF THE CITY’S WATER PROBLEM WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT THEIR HOTELS MONDAY.

TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS COMMITTEE MEMBERS GOT THE WORD OUT QUICKLY:

WESTRA SAYS BOTTLED WATER WAS SUPPLIED TO ALL OF THE TEAMS BY THE TOURNAMENT COMMITTEE AND THEIR HOTELS:

THE DRINKING FOUNTAINS WERE COVERED AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE NAIA SPECIAL OLYMPICS CLINIC, AND BOTTLED WATER WAS SUPPLIED THERE.