MERCY MEDICAL IMPLEMENTED CRISIS PLAN TO DEAL WITH WATER ISSUES

THE BOIL ORDER FOR SIOUX CITY’S DRINKING WATER ISSUED MONDAY AFTERNOON AFFECTED HUNDREDS OF HOMES AND BUSINESSES.

IT ALSO IMPACTED LOCAL HOSPITALS.

DAVE SMETTER, MARKETING DIRECTOR OF MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, SAYS THE HOSPITAL PUT THEIR CRISIS PLAN INTO ACTION WHEN THEY LEARNED OF THE WATER PROBLEM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER.mp3

OC……….TYPES OF THINGS. ;24

THAT INCLUDED A COMPLETE REMOVAL OF WATER FROM ONE OF THEIR MEDICAL BUILDINGS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER3.mp3

OC……..CAN POSSIBLY BE. :11

SMETTER SAYS MERCY MEDICAL DID EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INSURE THE SAFETY OF THEIR PATIENTS AND STAFF:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER2.mp3

OC…………WATER FOUNTAINS. ;17

SMETTER SAYS AS OF MID AFTERNOON TUESDAY, THE HOSPITAL HAD NOT HAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE WHO HAD ANY SYMPTOMS OR ILLNESS THAT MAY HAVE BEEN RELATED TO DRINKING WATER.