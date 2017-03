CITY WATER SUPPLY AGAIN SAFE TO DRINK

SIOUX CITY’S WATER SUPPLY IS BACK TO NORMAL AND SAFE TO DRINK FOLLOWING MONDAY AFTERNOON’S BOIL ORDER.

WATER PLANT SUPERINTENDENT BRAD PUETZ SAYS THE PROBLEM STARTED WHEN A VALVE FAILED AT THEIR MAIN PROCESSING PLANT:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER4.mp3

OC……..ANY FURTHER ISSUES. ;12

PUETZ SAYS HIS STAFF DEALT WITH PROBLEM IMMEDIATELY WHEN THEY DISCOVERED THE VALVE FAILURE MONDAY MORNING.

THEY REPORTED IT TO THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WHO LATER MANDATED THAT A BOIL WARNING BE ISSUED:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER5.mp3

OC………A BOIL WARNING. ;25

PUETZ SAYS HIS STAFF BELIEVED THERE WOULD BE NO MAJOR ISSUES WITH THE WATER SUPPLY, BUT PUBLIC SAFETY COMES FIRST;

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WATER6.mp3

OC…RIGHT THING TO DO. ;12

RESIDENTS WERE ADVISED TO RUN THEIR FAUCETS FOR A COUPLE OF MINUTES AFTER THE BOIL ORDER EXPIRED TUESDAY MORNING AS AN ADDITIONAL PRECAUTION.