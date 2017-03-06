SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR 20TH YEAR

Thirty-two NAIA women’s basketball teams are arriving in Sioux City for the annual Division Two National Basketball Championship Tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

It’s the 20th consecutive year Sioux City has hosted the event.

The single-elimination championships begin Wednesday morning, at 8:30 with unbeaten Southeastern Florida playing Valley City State of North Dakota.

Tournament director Corey Westra says there are some events Tuesday, including the tip off banquet at the convention center at 5:30pm.

Two people are being inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame, including a former player with local ties:

The late Lonnie Cruz, who coached Sterling College of Kansas in the tournament, will also be inducted.

Tuesday morning several teams take to the floor of the Tyson Events Center to conduct a clinic with Special Olympics athletes from around the Siouxland area.

Mercy Medical Center and Seaboard Triumph Foods are the presenting sponsors of this year’s tournament.

Morningside College of Sioux City opens play against Siena Heights of Michigan Thursday night at 7pm.

The national championship game will take place next Tuesday night at 7pm.