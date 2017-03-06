SIOUX CITY STUDENTS TAKE TOP HONORS IN STATE POETRY READING

Sioux City students finished first and third over the weekend in Iowa’s Poetry Out Loud state championship competition in Des Moines.

Grace Kiple of Sioux City’s LAMB School of Theatre and Music captured the 2017 title by reciting three poems, including “The Cross of Snow” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Kiple received a $200 cash prize, plus $500 for her school to purchase poetry books, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

That’s where she will represent Iowa in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals April 25th and 26th.

Elise Sturgeon of Sioux City North finished third.

A Des Moines student, Esther Oge Ubadigbo, was second.

This year, more than 1,100 Iowa students participated in Poetry Out Loud programs at school and district levels, memorizing and reciting poems in front of their classmates and judges.

A Sioux City student has won the state competition three of the last four years, plus in 2010 and 2011 with a Sgt. Bluff-Luton high school student winning in 2015.