POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECTS IN TWO SUNDAY ROBBERIES

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A ROBBERY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT THE CENTRAL MART STORE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

POLICE SAYS TWO SUSPECTS IN THEIR EARLY 20’S, A SIX FOOT TALL, 180 POUND BLACK MALE AND A 5’7″ 150 POUND BLACK FEMALE ENTERED THE BUSINESS, DISPLAYED A WEAPON AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE TWO SUSPECTS THEN FLED ON FOOT.

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN THE ROBBERY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THAT ROBBERY SHOULD CONTACT CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.

A SECOND APPARENTLY UNRELATED ROBBERY OCCURRED SUNDAY NIGHT AROUND 7:45PM AT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS ON 3129 GORDON DRIVE.

POLICE SAY A SIX FOOT TALL, 180 POUND WHITE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE STORE, DEMANDED MONEY, AND FLED ON FOOT.

THE SUSPECT WAS WEARING A BLACK HOODIE, A BLACK LEATHER JACKET AND BLUE JEANS.

HIS FACE WAS COVERED BY A MASK.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THAT ROBBERY SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.