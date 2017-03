NORTH SIOUX BUSINESSES CONCERNED OVER PLANNED BRIDGE REPAIRS

A PLAN TO REPAIR THE BRIDGE DECK OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER LINKING NORTH SIOUX CITY TO RIVERSIDE IN 2018 ALREADY HAS SOME BUSINESS OWNERS WORRIED.

KIMBERLY LUKEN, THE OWNER OF BEANO AND SHERRY’S CASINO IN NORTH SIOUX CITY, SAYS IF THE BRIDGE IS CLOSED FOR A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF TIME, HER BUSINESS AND OTHERS WILL SUFFER.

LUKEN SAYS THE BRIDGE IS VITAL FOR BOTH CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES WHO USE THE ROUTE TO COME TO NORTH SIOUX CITY.

SHE FEARS CLOSING THE BRIDGE NEXT YEAR WILL DRIVE CUSTOMERS TO OTHER GAMBLING AND EATING VENUES OUTSIDE OF NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE REPLACEMENT OF THE BRIDGE DECK IS ONE PHASE OF THE PLAN THAT INCLUDES RECONSTRUCTING MILITARY ROAD FROM RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD TO THE BIG SIOUX RIVER BRIDGE IN THE SPRING OF 2018.

A PUBLIC MEETING ON THE PROJECT WILL TAKE PLACE THIS (MONDAY) AFTERNOON IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS OF THE CITY HALL IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.