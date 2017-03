MORNINGSIDE ASSAULT SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE CONFIRMED THAT A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS A PERSON OF INTEREST IN A SERIES OF ASSAULTS AGAINST WOMEN AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AND THE COMFORT INN HOTEL ON SOUTH LAKEPORT.

29 YEAR OLD ZACHARY PERSON IS IN CUSTODY IN THE DOUGLAS COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

PERSON IS ON THE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY AND ALSO FACES CHARGES IN NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY PERSON IS THE SUSPECT IN AN ASSAULT AGAINST A WOMAN ON THE MORNINGSIDE CAMPUS ON FEBRUARY 12TH AND ONE AGAINST A FEMALE WORKER AT THE COMFORT INN LATER THAT NIGHT.

HE ALSO ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO OBSERVE WOMEN SHOWERING IN THE COLLEGE’S HYPER CENTER ON MARCH 1ST.

SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDED DOUGLAS COUNTY AUTHORITIES WITH PERSON’S LICENSE PLATE NUMBER AND OTHER INFORMATION WHICH HELPED LEAD TO HIS CAPTURE.