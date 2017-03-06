THE LUMINEERS TO PERFORM LOCAL BENEFIT CONCERT FOR STANDING ROCK

The music group “The Lumineers” will play a benefit concert for the water protectors of Standing Rock at Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater on March 26th.

Their tour mates, “Susto”, will also perform at the show to raise funds for the effort to defend the Standing Rock Nation’s clean drinking water and in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday, March 11th, at noon and will be sold online only at OrpheumLive.com.

All tickets are $59.50.

Proceeds from the show will be donated to Water Protectors Legal Collective and Unicorn Riot, which is a group of independent, non-profit journalists and media artists who have covered the Standing Rock effort.