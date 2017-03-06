Iowa’s Bohannon Named B1G Freshman of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

Bohannon (6-foot, 182 pounds) led Iowa to victories last week over No. 21 Wisconsin (59-57) and Penn State (90-79). The native of Marion, Iowa, averaged 11 points, five assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 3-pointers made in the two games.

Bohannon sank the game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining at 21st-ranked Wisconsin on March 2. The win was just Iowa’s fourth ever victory at the Kohl Center and first since 2011.

In Iowa’s win over Penn State on Sunday in Iowa City, Bohannon tallied 11 points and a team-best five assists. The win capped a season-best four-game Big Ten win streak for Iowa to close the regular season.

Bohannon is the only Division I freshman in the country this season with 140-or-more assists and 70-more 3-pointers made.

The honor is the second of the season for Bohannon and marks the fifth time a Hawkeye men’s basketball player has earned weekly praise by the Big Ten Conference. Peter Jok was named Player of the Week on Nov. 21 and Dec. 12; Isaiah Moss was tabbed Freshman of the Week on Dec. 12, and Bohannon previously earned freshman laurels on Feb. 6.

Bohannon and the Hawkeyes return to action Thursday versus Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.