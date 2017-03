SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE BUSY SUNDAY INVESTIGATING A PAIR OF ROBBERIES IN TOWN.

THE FIRST OCCURRED AT THE CENTRAL MART STORE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT 12:30AM.

SUNDAY NIGHT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A ROBBERY CALL AROUND 7:45PM AT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS ON 3129 GORDON DRIVE, AFTER THE STORE WAS CLOSED.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN EITHER INCIDENT.

POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED ANY OTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME AND THE INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONTINUING.