SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN MORNINGSIDE ASSAULTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MALE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED IN A SERIES OF ASSAULTS AGAINST WOMEN AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE AND THE COMFORT INN HOTEL ON SOUTH LAKEPORT.

POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING THE NAME OF THE MAN, WHO THEY SAY IS IN JAIL IN ANOTHER JURISDICTION.

THE LATEST INCIDENT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY WHEN THE SUSPECT WAS OBSERVED IN A WOMEN’S BATHROOM IN A MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE DORM, TRYING TO OBSERVE WOMEN IN THE SHOWER.

THE SAME MAN IS THE SUSPECT IN AN ASSAULT AGAINST A WOMAN ON THE MORNINGSIDE CAMPUS ON FEBRUARY 12TH AND ONE AGAINST A FEMALE WORKER AT THE COMFORT INN LATER THAT NIGHT.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THOSE INCIDENTS CONTINUES AND CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE PENDING.