SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT USING NEW BODY SCANNER TECHNOLOGY

Sioux Gateway Airport has started using new screening technology for passengers flying out of the city.

Carrie Harmon of the Transportation Security Administration says use of the Advanced Imaging Technology began Wednesday:

Harmon says the electromagnetic wave technology provides a less intrusive screening for the passenger:

The unit was paid for by the T-S-A.