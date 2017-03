KLUVER ENDS 46 YEAR CAREER WITH EARL MAY LAWN & GARDEN STORES

A MAN WHO HAS SPENT MOST OF HIS LIFE HELPING PEOPLE WITH THEIR LAWNS AND GARDENS IS ABOUT TO RETIRE AFTER OVER FOUR DECADES IN THE BUSINESS.

JOHN KLUVER HAS WORKED FOR EARL MAY STORES FOR 46 YEARS, THE LAST 32 YEARS HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

HE SAYS HIS GREEN THUMB DEVELOPED WHEN HE WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL:

KLUVER GREW UP IN THE CHARTER OAK-UTE AREA AND STARTED WITH EARL MAY IN OMAHA IN 1971 AFTER HIS BROTHER JERRY RECOMMENDED HIM FOR THE JOB.

IT PAID A BUCK-25 AND HOUR.

HE LEARNED FAST, AND TRANSFERRED TO DES MOINES IN 1974 TO MANAGE HIS OWN STORE.

THEN IN 1978 HE WAS OFFERED THE CHANCE TO RELOCATE TO SIOUX CITY AND MANAGE A STORE HERE.

KLUVER SAYS HIS VAST KNOWLEDGE ABOUT LAWNS AND GARDENS DEVELOPED THROUGH LEARNING ON THE JOB AND HELPING HIS CUSTOMERS:

KLUVER SAYS HIS LOVE OF HELPING HIS CUSTOMERS SOLVE THEIR LAWN PROBLEMS HASN’T DIMINISHED OVER TIME:

THAT INCLUDES ANSWERING QUESTIONS SATURDAY MORNINGS ON KSCJ FOR THE LAST 13 YEARS ON THE “ASK EARL MAY” SHOW.

KLUVER CONVINCED EARL MAY’S CORPORATE MANAGEMENT THAT A LAWN AND GARDEN RADIO SHOW COULD BE SUCCESSFUL:

KLUVER SAYS IT’S TOUGH TO WALK AWAY FROM BOTH, BUT HE PLANS ON FEBRUARY 28TH BEING HIS FINAL DAY ON THE JOB AFTER 46 YEARS.

HE’S KEEPING HIS RETIREMENT PLAN A SECRET FOR NOW, BUT ASSURES EVERYONE THAT THE “ASK EARL MAY” RADIO SHOW WILL CONTINUE AS WILL THE LEGENDARY CUSTOMER SERVICE THE TWO LOCAL STORES ARE KNOWN FOR.