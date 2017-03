FORMER CITY TRANSIT DRIVER FOUND GUILTY OF TRAFFIC COUNT

A FORMER SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUS DRIVER WHO WAS CHARGED FOR HER ROLE IN AN ACCIDENT LAST NOVEMBER 15TH THAT CRITICALLY INJURED A HINTON MAN HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ONE COUNT OF FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE.

39 YEAR OLD JAMIE PICA WILL PAY A $100 FINE PLUS COURT COSTS.

A CHARGE OF FAILURE TO USE A SAFETY BELT WAS DISMISSED.

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL DETERMINED THAT PICA’S NORTHBOUND TRANSIT BUS TURNED LEFT INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND S-U-V DRIVEN BY CHAD PLANTE AT HIGHWAY 75 AND OUTER BELT DRIVE.

PLANTE SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES AND HAS BEEN UNDERGOING REHABILITATION TREATMENT AT A LINCOLN, NEBRASKA HOSPITAL SINCE THAT TIME.

IN JANUARY, THE CITY AGREED TO PAY PLANTE’S MEDICAL EXPENSES NOT COVERED BY INSURANCE, A HALF YEAR OF LOST WAGES AND SOME OTHER TRAVEL AND LODGING EXPENSES.