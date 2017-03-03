CRAIG, IOWA MAN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON

A Craig, Iowa man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after previously pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of invasion of privacy.

66 year old James Grasz was sentenced Friday morning in Plymouth County District Court.

He addressed his crimes before his sentence was issued:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRASZ1.mp3

OC………….THESE OFFENSES. ;22

Grasz was arrested and charged last April after an investigation determined that he had secretly videotaped people in states of undress for at least ten years at his Craig residence.

Judge Jeff Neary sentenced Grasz to the maximum amount of time, but said that all four felony charges and the one misdemeanor charge will be served concurrently, meaning Grasz will be placed in prison for ten years:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRASZ2.mp3

OC……..one year. ;18

Upon his release, Grasz has been ordered to register as a sexual offender for the remaining years of his life.

Grasz is to report to Plymouth County Authorities on March 17th to begin his prison term.