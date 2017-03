SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ABUSE OF YOUNG GIRLS

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING TWO GIRLS WHO ARE JUST 2 AND 4 YEARS OLD.

48 YEAR OLD JAMES WHITE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST AND SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE FOUR YEAR OLD GIRL WAS BROUGHT TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S BLEEDING FROM A SERIOUS INJURY ON WEDNESDAY.

AUTHORITIES QUESTIONED WHITE WHO ADMITTED TO POLICE IN A POST MIRANDA INTERVIEW THAT HE HAD ASSAULTED THE GIRL AND HER YOUNGER SISTER AT THEIR HOME ON FOUR DIFFERENT OCCASIONS.

WHITE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $400-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.