OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED PROVIDING CARE FOR BRAIN INJURED PATIENTS

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH, AND OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CONDUCTED A CEREMONY WEDNESDAY TO BRING ATTENTION TO PREVENTING THAT TYPE OF INJURY.

JENNIFER MCCABE IS PRESIDENT OF THE AGENCY WHICH WAS STARTED 25 YEARS AGO FROM AN UNMET NEED FOR PATIENT CARE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/BRAINCARE.mp3

OC……..TO START OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED. :24

THE AGENCY SERVES 38 INDIVIDUALS IN NINE HOUSING UNITS WITH 24/7 CARE.

MCCABE SAYS THEY ALSO HAVE A VETERANS AID PROGRAM, PLUS IN-HOME CARE TO SERVE A TOTAL OF 200 AREA PEOPLE WHO HAVE A BRAIN INJURY.

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED ALSO HELPS THEIR CLIENTS BACK INTO THE WORKPLACE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/BRAINCARE2.mp3

OC……..PARKS & REC DEPARTMENT. ;25

A CONFERENCE ON BRAIN INJURIES IS UNDERWAY IN DES MOINES TO DISCUSS STATE PROGRAMS AND FUNDING OPTIONS.