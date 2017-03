LITEFORM A MAINSTAY AT ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW

THE 60TH ANNUAL HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

DOZENS OF COMPANIES HAVE THEIR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES ON DISPLAY DURING THE DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE EVENT PRESENTED BY THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND.

ONE OF THOSE COMPANIES IS LITEFORM , WHICH HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 30 YEARS IN SIOUXLAND.

WENDY MODLIN OF LITEFORM SAYS THEIR INSULATED CONCRETE FORMS ARE ON DISPLAY FOR THE START OF SPRING CONSTRUCTION:

MODLIN SAYS THE HOME SHOW GIVES LITEFORM A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW THEIR PRODUCT LINE TO SIOUXLAND CONSUMERS:

THE HOME SHOW CONTINUES NOW THROUGH SUNDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.