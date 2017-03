A DOMESTIC DISPUTE LED TO ONE PERSON BEING STABBED AND ANOTHER ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM, SALAHADIN ADEM, WAS STABBED THREE TIMES FOLLOWING AN ARGUMENT WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND IN THEIR APARTMENT AT 19TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

39 YEAR OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY.

DRAPPEAUX WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

POLICE SAY ADEM’S STAB WOUNDS WERE NOT LIFE THREATENING.