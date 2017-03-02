Carli Tritz, Amy Towne, & Jaime Printy Newest Members of IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame

Amy Towne of Avoca-Shelby-Tennett, Linn-Mar’s Jaime Printy and Sioux City Bishop Heelan’s Carli Tritz are the 2017 inductees into the Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame. The trio will be inducted at 2017 Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament at halftime of the Class 4A championship game Saturday, March 4.

Towne was a six-player star at AST, Avoca High School, graduating in 1993. She scored 3,178 points and earned all-state honors. She led AST to a third-place finish in the final Iowa six-on-six state tournament in 1993 and was named to the all-tournament team. Towne averaged 45.2 points a game her senior season.

Towne enjoyed similar success at Missouri Western and Arkansas State. She was an all-conference performer in leading Missouri Western to the Division II Final Four before transferring to Arkansas State. There, she led the Sun Belt Conference in scoring both years she played and was a first team all-conference performer.

Printy starred at Linn-Mar from 2005 to 2008. She was a three-time first team all-state performer for the Lions and helped Linn-Mar reach three state tournaments. She was one of the top three-point and free throw shooters in Iowa and scored over 1,000 career points despite missing most of her sophomore year with a knee injury.

Printy’s career continued at the University of Iowa and she starred for the Hawkeyes. She started all four years at Iowa and and is one of the most decorated three-point shooters in Hawkeye history, earning all-Big Ten Conference honors despite missing a portion of her junior to another major knee injury. Her senior season saw her tie a Big Ten record when she made 92 percent of her free throws.

Tritz was a multi-sport star at Sioux City Bishop Heelan from 2007-to-2010. She was a part of two state champions teams and was twice named all-tournament captain in helping the Crusaders reach four state tournaments and three state title game appearances.

Tritz was Miss Iowa Basketball in 2010, averaging a 22.6 points, 6.1 steals, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists while shooting a state-best 65.9 percent from the field. In addition to her basketball honors, she was an all-state performer in volleyball and soccer.

Tritz played collegiately at Creighton and was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2011. She was an all-MVC first team selection and conference tournament MVP as a sophomore before injuries forced her to retire from the game prior to the start of her senior season.