WOODBURY DEPUTY IDENTIFIED FROM WEEKEND SHOOTING

NEW INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED ABOUT A WEEKEND SHOOTING INVOLVING A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY AND AN ARMED SUSPECT.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS THE DEPUTY WHO WAS FIRED UPON WAS MICHAEL LENZ AND SAYS ONE OF THE SUSPECTS, 24 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER OF SIOUX CITY, INITIATED THE GUNFIRE:





SPENCER FLED ON FOOT INTO A FIELD AND WAS APPREHENDED THREE HOURS LATER.

WHEN DEPUTY LENZ RETURNED FIRE, A SECOND MAN IN THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE WAS HIT.

SHERIFF DREW SAYS THAT UNIDENTIFIED PERSON REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AND IS NOT FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES AT THIS TIME, ALTHOUGH CHARGES ARE STILL POSSIBLE.

DREW THANKED SEVERAL OTHER LOCAL LAW AGENCIES WHO CAME TO LENZ’S AID AND HELPED CAPTURE SPENCER:





DEPUTY LENZ IS CURRENTLY ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AND WAS NOT INJURED.

MELVIN SPENCER IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

THE INITIAL DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WHEN THE PURSUIT STARTED, 27-YEAR OLD BRITTANY HOOD, JUMPED OUT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE CHASE.

HOOD IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, NO DRIVER’S LICENSE, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND TWO TRAFFIC COUNTS.

BOTH ARE ALSO WANTED ON WARRANTS FROM OTHER STATES.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.