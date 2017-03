TESTIMONY BEGINS IN WANATEE’S SECOND TRIAL

THE SECOND TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF ANOTHER MAN LAST YEAR IS UNDERWAY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS.

ATTORNEYS GAVE THEIR OPENING STATEMENTS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE TRIAL OF ELIAS WANATEE AFTER A JURY WAS SELECTED LATE MONDAY.

THE PROSECUTION ALSO CALLED IT’S FIRST WITNESSES TO THE STAND TUESDAY.

WANATEE IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF HOME ON WEST FIRST STREET LAST FEBRUARY 7TH.

A MISTRIAL WAS DECLARED IN THE FIRST TRIAL IN WOODBURY COUNTY LAST DECEMBER, SO THE NEW TRIAL WAS MOVED TO COUNCIL BLUFFS ON A CHANGE OF VENUE ORDER.