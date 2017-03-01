SIOUX CITY METRO AGAIN #1 IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

For the sixth time in the last decade and second consecutive year, the Siouxland metropolitan area ranks first in the nation in its population category for economic development.

The results were released Wednesday by Adam Bruns, Managing Editor of Site Selection magazine:

Sioux CityMayor Bob Scott says the economic growth comes from both new companies and expansions of existing businesses in the metro area:

The Sioux City MSA was also recognized as the top community for populations under 200,000 in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

The Siouxland metro ranked second in both 2009 and 2014 and finished third in 2006.

Charese Yanney, a board member of the Siouxland Initiative, says the rankings stem from the cooperation of the tri-state cities that make up our Siouxland area:

Yanney presented each community with an inscribed award commemorating the national recognition.