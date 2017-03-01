SEWER FAILURES LEAD TO DETOURS ON PIERCE AND DOUGLAS STREETS

That sinkhole that opened up at 30th and Pierce Streets last Friday has resulted in a closure of the intersection for an indefinite period of time.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division has posted a detour using 29th Street, Nebraska Street, 31st Street, and Douglas Street.

The sinkhole partially swallowed a city snowplow last Friday afternoon.

Storm sewer and roadway repairs are expected to take several days.

The city has also closed Douglas Street between 26th Street to 24th Street.

A detour utilizing Pierce Street is posted.

This closure will allow city crews to repairs to a sanitary sewer failure there.

The closure is expected to last from now until March 8th.

Photo courtesy KMEG