SEWER FAILURES LEAD TO DETOURS ON PIERCE AND DOUGLAS STREETS

That sinkhole that opened up at 30th and Pierce Streets last Friday has resulted in a closure of the intersection for an indefinite period of time.
Sioux City’s Engineering Division has posted a detour using 29th Street, Nebraska Street, 31st Street, and Douglas Street.
The sinkhole partially swallowed a city snowplow last Friday afternoon.
Storm sewer and roadway repairs are expected to take several days.
The city has also closed Douglas Street between 26th Street to 24th Street.
A detour utilizing Pierce Street is posted.
This closure will allow city crews to repairs to a sanitary sewer failure there.
The closure is expected to last from now until March 8th.
Photo courtesy KMEG