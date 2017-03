JUNGERS ANNOUNCES BID FOR CITY COUNCIL (UPDATE)

Updated 11:37am 3/1/17

JAKE JUNGERS HAS ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTIONS TO RUN FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY THIS FALL.

JUNGERS WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE THE CITY UPGRADE ITS AGING INFRASTRUCTURE:

HE WAS ONE OF 14 PEOPLE WHO WAS INTERVIEWED BY THE CURRENT COUNCIL TO FILL THE REMAINING MONTHS OF FORMER COUNCILMAN KEITH RADIG’S TERM.

JUNGERS IS SEEKING THE NEXT FULL TERM FOR THAT SEAT WHICH ALEX WATTERS WAS APPOINTED TO BY THE COUNCIL.

JUNGERS SAYS HE HOPES TO MAKE A REAL DIFFERENCE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF SIOUX CITYANS.

