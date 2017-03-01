GRASSLEY HOPES FOR BI-PARTISAN COOPERATION FOLLOWING TRUMP SPEECH

President Donald Trump gave Republican congressional leaders a rallying cry and a roadmap in his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear Tuesday night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones, even weighing in at one point to settle a brewing dispute over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says Trump laid out his agenda priorities on health care, taxes and more:

Trump said he believes that “real and positive immigration reform is possible,” and he called on Republicans and Democrats to “work together to achieve an outcome that has eluded our country for decades.”

Grassley hopes that bi-partisan cooperation can happen:

But Democratic leaders didn’t reflect that mood afterwards, with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi calling Trump’s address to Congress a “bait-and-switch” speech,

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the speech a “home run,” pointing to Trump’s embrace for the first time of tax credits – a central element in the Republican plan to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.