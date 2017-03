GAUSMAN A FINALIST FOR OMAHA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ONE OF THREE FINALISTS TO TAKE OVER THE TOP POSITION TO LEAD THE OMAHA, NEBRASKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

DR. PAUL GAUSMAN WAS CHOSEN AS A FINALIST FOR THE SUPERINTENDENT’S POSITION BY THE OMAHA SCHOOL BOARD.

HE WILL ATTEND A MEET AND GREET SESSION IN OMAHA NEXT MONDAY.THE OTHER FINALISTS ARE SUPERINTENDENTS FROM LINCOLN, NEBRASKA AND READING PENNSYLVANIA.

DR. GAUSMAN HAS LED THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT SINCE 2008.

THE OMAHA SCHOOL BOARD HOPES TO CHOOSE ITS NEW SUPERINTENDENT BY THE END OF MARCH.