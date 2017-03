2016-17 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Hanah Barnard of Doane University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2016-17. Barnard, a senior, averaged 20.9 points to lead the conference in scoring. She also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Tigers.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2016-17 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Mary Janovich from Concordia; Freshman-of-the-Year Philomena Lammers from Concordia; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Drew Olson from Concordia. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2016-17 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Lexi Ackerman Morningside 5-10 Senior G Rock Rapids, Iowa Hanah Barnard* Doane 5-7 Senior G Beatrice, Neb. Madison Braun Morningside 5-9 Junior G Bellevue, Neb. Ashley Bray Dakota Wesleyan 6-0 Junior F Anoka, Minn. Kassidy DeJong Northwestern 5-9 Sophomore G Hospers, Iowa Erica Herrold Dakota Wesleyan 6-0 Senior F Dimock, S.D. Mary Janovich Concordia 5-7 Junior G Gretna, Neb. Philomena Lammers Concordia 5-11 Freshman C Omaha, Neb. Joelle Overkamp Midland 5-11 Junior F Papillion, Neb. Quinn Wragge Concordia 6-0 Sophomore F Crofton, Neb.

*GPAC Player-of-the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Kailey Burke Briar Cliff 5-11 Freshman C Hinton, Iowa Shandra Farmer Hastings 5-3 Freshman G Hastings, Neb. Jamie Gesink Dordt 5-9 Sophomore G Sioux Center, Iowa Darbi Gustafson Northwestern 6-0 Sophomore C Ethan, S.D. Holly Hild Hastings 5-9 Junior G Omaha, Neb. Sammy Kasowski Mount Marty 6-0 Sophomore F Colton, S.D. Megan Kucks Midland 5-9 Junior G Omaha, Neb. Lauren Lehmkuhl Morningside 5-11 Junior F Wakefield, Neb. Renee Maneman Northwestern 5-5 Junior G Fonda, Iowa Rylie Osthus Dakota Wesleyan 5-9 Sophomore G De Smet, S.D.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Hanah Barnard, Doane

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Mary Janovich, Concordia

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Philomena Lammers, Concordia

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Drew Olson, Concordia