2016-17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Tate Martin of Dakota Wesleyan has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2016-17. Martin, a senior, averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game for the Tigers who had the second best conference record in the GPAC going 13-5.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2016-17 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Chandler Folkerts from Concordia; Freshman-of-the-Year Ty Hoglund, from Dakota Wesleyan; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Nic Nelson of Briar Cliff. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

2016- 17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Erich Erdman Briar Cliff 5-11 Sophomore G Forest City, Iowa Chandler Folkerts Concordia 6-8 Senior C Milford, Neb. Bryan Forbes Briar Cliff 6-5 Senior G Lone Tree, Iowa Ty Hoglund Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Freshman G Dell Rapids, S.D. Bryce Koch Morningside 6-6 Senior C Dell Rapids, S.D. Colton Kooima Northwestern 6-4 Junior G Sioux Falls, S.D. Tate Martin* Dakota Wesleyan 5-11 Senior G Mitchell, S.D. Damon Overton Midland 6-0 Senior G East Moline, Ill. Alex Starkel Midland 6-7 Senior F Norfolk, Neb. Jason Spicer Dakota Wesleyan 6-6 Junior C Sioux Falls, S.D.

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Brody Egger Morningside 6-2 Sophomore G Urbandale, Iowa Shane Graves Briar Cliff 5-10 Senior G Sioux City, Iowa Alec Henrickson Dordt 6-2 Sophomore G Spirit Lake, Iowa Nate Kuhl Doane 6-7 Senior F Tecumseh, Neb. Diamontae McKinley Midland 6-0 Senior G Milwaukee, Wis. Trey Moore Hastings 5-11 Senior G Papillion, Neb. Trae Vandeberg Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Junior F Madison, S.D. Rich Williams Hastings 6-1 Senior G Scottsbluff, Neb. Nathan Wedel Northwestern 6-4 Junior G Yale, S.D. Eli Ziegler Concordia 6-0 Senior G Littleton, Colo.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Tate Martin, Dakota Wesleyan

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Chandler Folkerts, Concordia

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Nic Nelson, Briar Cliff