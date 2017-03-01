2016-17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

2016-17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Tate Martin of Dakota Wesleyan has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2016-17. Martin, a senior, averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game for the Tigers who had the second best conference record in the GPAC going 13-5.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2016-17 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Chandler Folkerts from Concordia; Freshman-of-the-Year Ty Hoglund, from Dakota Wesleyan; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Nic Nelson of Briar Cliff. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

2016- 17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Erich Erdman Briar Cliff 5-11 Sophomore G Forest City, Iowa
Chandler Folkerts Concordia 6-8 Senior C Milford, Neb.
Bryan Forbes Briar Cliff 6-5 Senior G Lone Tree, Iowa
Ty Hoglund Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Freshman G Dell Rapids, S.D.
Bryce Koch Morningside 6-6 Senior C Dell Rapids, S.D.
Colton Kooima Northwestern 6-4 Junior G Sioux Falls, S.D.
Tate Martin* Dakota Wesleyan 5-11 Senior G Mitchell, S.D.
Damon Overton Midland 6-0 Senior G East Moline, Ill.
Alex Starkel Midland 6-7 Senior F Norfolk, Neb.
Jason Spicer Dakota Wesleyan 6-6 Junior C Sioux Falls, S.D.

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Brody Egger Morningside 6-2 Sophomore G Urbandale, Iowa
Shane Graves Briar Cliff 5-10 Senior G Sioux City, Iowa
Alec Henrickson Dordt 6-2 Sophomore G Spirit Lake, Iowa
Nate Kuhl Doane 6-7 Senior F Tecumseh, Neb.
Diamontae McKinley Midland 6-0 Senior G Milwaukee, Wis.
Trey Moore Hastings 5-11 Senior G Papillion, Neb.
Trae Vandeberg Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Junior F Madison, S.D.
Rich Williams Hastings 6-1 Senior G Scottsbluff, Neb.
Nathan Wedel Northwestern 6-4 Junior G Yale, S.D.
Eli Ziegler Concordia 6-0 Senior G Littleton, Colo.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Tate Martin, Dakota Wesleyan
GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Chandler Folkerts, Concordia
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Nic Nelson, Briar Cliff

Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Jay Wolfe
Concordia:Seth Curran
Doane:Rylee Zimmerman, Mykeil Tzul
Dordt: Dalton Franken
Hastings: Jake Hansen
Midland: Chase Parsons
Morningside: Tyler Borchers, Alex Borchers, Ryan Tegtmeier
Mount Marty: OJ Thok, Patrick Ciganovic
Northwestern: Derek Buysse, Riley Francis, Jordan Baker

