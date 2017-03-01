2016-17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Tate Martin of Dakota Wesleyan has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2016-17. Martin, a senior, averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game for the Tigers who had the second best conference record in the GPAC going 13-5.
Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2016-17 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Chandler Folkerts from Concordia; Freshman-of-the-Year Ty Hoglund, from Dakota Wesleyan; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Nic Nelson of Briar Cliff. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.
2016- 17 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Erich Erdman
|Briar Cliff
|5-11
|Sophomore
|G
|Forest City, Iowa
|Chandler Folkerts
|Concordia
|6-8
|Senior
|C
|Milford, Neb.
|Bryan Forbes
|Briar Cliff
|6-5
|Senior
|G
|Lone Tree, Iowa
|Ty Hoglund
|Dakota Wesleyan
|6-3
|Freshman
|G
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|Bryce Koch
|Morningside
|6-6
|Senior
|C
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|Colton Kooima
|Northwestern
|6-4
|Junior
|G
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Tate Martin*
|Dakota Wesleyan
|5-11
|Senior
|G
|Mitchell, S.D.
|Damon Overton
|Midland
|6-0
|Senior
|G
|East Moline, Ill.
|Alex Starkel
|Midland
|6-7
|Senior
|F
|Norfolk, Neb.
|Jason Spicer
|Dakota Wesleyan
|6-6
|Junior
|C
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
*GPAC Player-of –the-Year
Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Brody Egger
|Morningside
|6-2
|Sophomore
|G
|Urbandale, Iowa
|Shane Graves
|Briar Cliff
|5-10
|Senior
|G
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Alec Henrickson
|Dordt
|6-2
|Sophomore
|G
|Spirit Lake, Iowa
|Nate Kuhl
|Doane
|6-7
|Senior
|F
|Tecumseh, Neb.
|Diamontae McKinley
|Midland
|6-0
|Senior
|G
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Trey Moore
|Hastings
|5-11
|Senior
|G
|Papillion, Neb.
|Trae Vandeberg
|Dakota Wesleyan
|6-3
|Junior
|F
|Madison, S.D.
|Rich Williams
|Hastings
|6-1
|Senior
|G
|Scottsbluff, Neb.
|Nathan Wedel
|Northwestern
|6-4
|Junior
|G
|Yale, S.D.
|Eli Ziegler
|Concordia
|6-0
|Senior
|G
|Littleton, Colo.
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Tate Martin, Dakota Wesleyan
GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Chandler Folkerts, Concordia
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Nic Nelson, Briar Cliff
Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Jay Wolfe
Concordia:Seth Curran
Doane:Rylee Zimmerman, Mykeil Tzul
Dordt: Dalton Franken
Hastings: Jake Hansen
Midland: Chase Parsons
Morningside: Tyler Borchers, Alex Borchers, Ryan Tegtmeier
Mount Marty: OJ Thok, Patrick Ciganovic
Northwestern: Derek Buysse, Riley Francis, Jordan Baker