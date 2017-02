TWO SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WOODBURY COUNTY PURSUIT

WE NOW KNOW THE IDENTITY OF TWO OF THE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN A PURSUIT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT RESULTED IN AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE WITH A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY.

24 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

27 YEAR OLD BRITTNEY HOOD, WHO WAS THE INITIAL DRIVER OF THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE, IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, NO DRIVER’S LICENSE, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIALS ACTS AND TWO TRAFFIC COUNTS.

BOTH ARE ALSO WANTED ON WARRANTS FROM OTHER STATES.

A THIRD SUSPECT IS HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES AND HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE HOOD WAS DRIVING WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 3:30AM AT INTERSTATE 29 NEAR PORT NEAL AVENUE.

SHE REFUSED TO STOP, AND SPED OFF BEFORE JUMPING OUT OF THE VEHICLE AND THEN PREHENDED.

SPENCER AND THE THIRD SUSPECT DROVE ON, EVENTUALLY BECAME STUCK NEAR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE TRAINING CENTER WHERE THE SUSPECTS ENGAGED IN A GUN BATTLE WITH A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY.

ONE SUSPECT WAS INJURED AND ARRESTED WHILE SPENCER FLED INTO A FIELD.

HE WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING LOCATED BY A SEARCH PLANE FROM THE IOWA STATE PATROL AROUND 6:30AM.

THE INJURED SUSPECT IS HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WAS NOT INJURED.

THE SHOOTING IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND IOWA STATE PATROL.