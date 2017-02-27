HERNANDEZ PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN DENISON DEATH

A Denison, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the death of a 15 year old girl near there on January 18th.

The attorney for 25 year old Ramon Hernandez entered a written plea in Crawford County District Court.

Hernandez is alleged to have driven a vehicle into the Boyer River, near Denison, leading to the death of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta.

He is charged with motor vehicle homicide, three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor, one count of distributing a controlled substance, all felony counts, as well as four counts of providing alcohol to a person under age, each a serious misdemeanor.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving with them inside crashed into the Boyer River.

Acosta was swept away by the current.

Her body was recovered eight days later.