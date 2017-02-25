NORTH HIGH STUDENT DOCUMENTARY WINS AT CITY FILM FESTIVAL

A film produced by students at Sioux City North High School was the winner of the documentary category at the 13th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival.

“A New Tomorrow Begins Today,” explores the ways in which Martin Luther King Jr.’s principles are still relevant today.

The audience of over 150 people voted to award the Siouxsie trophy and a $1,000 cash prize to the local film Wednesdasy night.

The documentary screenings turned out to be the only events that were shown because of the snowstorm that hit Siouxland Thursday.

The other three days of the festival will be rescheduled for the spring.