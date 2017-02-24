WINTER STORM TAKES TOLL ON BLOOD DONATIONS

The winter storm forced the cancellation of dozens of events in the tri-state area Friday, including mobile blood drives.

Claire DeRoin of the LifeServe Blood Center says blood supplies have been running low this winter, and the storm combined with the recent flu outbreak has cut down the number of recent donations:

Because of that, the Sioux City Blood Center will be open this Sunday morning from 8am until noon:

DeRoin says while all blood types are needed, some are in dangerously short supply:

Walk-ins are welcome at the LifeServe Blood Center located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive near Hobby Lobby.