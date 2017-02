SIOUX CITY DIGS OUT FROM WINTER BLIZZARD

SIOUX CITY IS DIGGING OUT FROM THURSDAY NIGHT’S BLIZZARD THAT HAD DUMPED 9 INCHES OF SNOW ON US AS OF 8AM FRIDAY.

CITY STREETS SUPERVISOR ED PICKENS SAYS HIS SNOWPLOW CREWS ARE OUT AROUND THE CLOCK CLEARING THE ROADS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SNOWPLOW.mp3

OC…….UP AND GOING. ;25

CITY CREWS STARTED OUT AROUND 5PM THURSDAY AND ARE WORKING 12 HOUR SHIFTS.

IT’S THE SECOND TIME THE CITY HAS BEEN UNDER THE MAYOR’S NEW SNOW EMERGENCY RULES, AND PICKENS SAYS RESIDENTS FOR THE MOST PART ARE FOLLOWING THE STREET PARKING GUIDELINES:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SNOWPLOW2.mp3

OC………..WILL GET INTO. ;15

PICKENS SAYS HIS CREWS WILL BE OUT ON THE STREETS UNTIL THEY ARE CLEARED.