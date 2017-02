RUNDQUIST TO SEEK SPECIAL ELECTION FOR CITY COUNCIL SEAT

THERE MAY BE A SPECIAL ELECTION AFTER ALL FOR THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SEAT VACATED BY KEITH RADIG.

MARIA RUNDQUIST SAYS SHE IS GATHERING SIGNATURES TO RUN FOR THE COUNCIL SEAT THAT’S ABOUT TO BE OCCUPIED BY ALEX WATTERS, WHO WAS PICKED BY THE COUNCIL TO FILL RADIG’S REMAINING ONE YEAR TERM.

RUNDQUIST SAYS WHO FILLS THE COUNCIL SEAT SHOULD BE DECIDED BY THE PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MARIA.mp3

RUNDQUIST SUGGESTS WATTERS APPOINTMENT WAS POLITICAL AND NOT NON-PARTISAN:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MARIA2.mp3

RUNDQUIST IS PREPARING THE NECESSARY PAPERWORK TO HAVE THE SPECIAL ELECTION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MARIA3.mp3

WATTERS WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE COUNCIL AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING.

HE’S DISAPPOINTED BY RUNDQUIST’S DECISION TO FORCE AN ELECTION WHICH COULD COST TAXPAYERS $15 TO 20-THOUSAND DOLLARS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX4.mp3

HE WOULD HAVE TO FILE TO RUN AGAINST RUNDQUIST IN THE SPECIAL ELECTION WHICH WOULD BE HELD A MINIMUM OF 60 DAYS AFTER RUNDQUIST SUBMITS HER PETITIONS TO RUN FOR COUNCIL.

WATTERS SAYS HE WILL DEFINITELY MEET THE CHALLENGE TO KEEP THE SEAT:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX6.mp3

IT’S ALSO POSSIBLE OTHERS COULD FILE TO RUN, AS 14 CITIZENS WERE INTERVIEWED BY THE COUNCIL FOR THE POSITION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX5.mp3

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THE CITY AND COUNTY WOULD SHARE THE EXPENSE OF THE SPECIAL ELECTION.